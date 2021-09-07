CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WDAY Sports Minute: Viking's head coach prepares for season opener against Bengals

By Editorials
DL-Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeadline Story: MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Viking's head coach Mike Zimmer is getting the team ready for an season opener against a team he's all too familiar with. The Vikings will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 12 at Paul Brown Stadium. Minnesota is looking to rebuild its defense lineup after last year, but that could come at the cost of weakening the team's offense. Read the full story here.

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ newest Vikings teammate isn’t a fan of him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...
NFL
thespun.com

Vikings Have Reportedly Suffered A Major Injury Blow

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith, who is expected to have an expanded role this season, is now likely to begin the year on the sideline. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Smith is expected to undergo knee surgery for a meniscus injury. The procedure will keep him out for the beginning of the season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Longtime NFL Quarterback Has Blunt Message For Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made his stance clear this offseason: he will not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Cousins has promised to be “vigilant” in following the enhanced protocols for unvaccinated players, and he even said he’d go as far as putting up plexiglass in the QB room. However, he also said he’s “at peace” with his “personal and private” decision to refuse the vaccine.
NFL
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings: Mike Zimmer’s latest quote on Kirk Cousins is hilariously cringe

Mike Zimmer Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins watched film for the first time together this week. Then the head coach dropped a cringe line. It’s painfully obvious Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins aren’t exactly best buds. They’re watching tape together now, though, which isn’t the worst...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Zimmer Says Joe Burrow Reminds Him Of 1 Quarterback

In just 24 hours, former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow will step on the field for the first time since he suffered a gruesome leg injury during the 2020 season. After missing the better part of his rookie season, Burrow will be anxious to get back out there. He’ll face a tough test on Sunday afternoon against a revamped Minnesota Vikings defense.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Zimmer has interesting quote about Kirk Cousins’ role in offense

The Minnesota Vikings’ offense has been a focal point for several seasons, and not for good reasons. The team has struggled to find an explosive mix on offense, with quarterback Kirk Cousins often singled out for perceived underachievement. That’s what makes Vikings coach Mike Zimmer’s comments Thursday so interesting. Zimmer...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Wday#Paul Brown Stadium#American Football#Wday Sports Minute#Winnipeg#Fargo Moorhead#North Division#St Cloud Tech
FanSided

Mike Zimmer might cut the only vaccinated QB on the Vikings roster

Jake Browning has done everything right off of the field for the Minnesota Vikings, but it might not be enough to get him on the 53-man roster. Mike Zimmer has been going through it this offseason and preseason. His team hasn’t been able to hit a decent vaccination threshold, his QB1 has been giving him grief and finally, he’s gotta consider the health of some of his best players as the season starts to roll in.
NFL
FanSided

Mike Zimmer comments on Bashaud Breeland’s awful Week 1 debut

Starting for his fourth NFL team, Vikings CB Bashaud Breeland struggled in his Week 1 debut against the Bengals, but coach Mike Zimmer insists he’s fine. Bashaud Breeland hasn’t exactly had it easy. The former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback was let go this offseason, partially due to a previously undisclosed shoulder injury from 2020.
NFL
FanSided

Mike Zimmer makes delusional comment about Vikings offensive line

Unsurprisingly, the offensive line was a problem for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Consistently bad performances from the offensive line is a problem that currently feels like it will never be solved by the current regime in charge of the Minnesota Vikings. Every...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Reusse wonders: Have the Vikings already tuned out Mike Zimmer this season?

Host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse for a scathing dissection of the Vikings' 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals in Sunday's season-opener. If you were worried about the Vikings' offensive line, their vibe, their continuity and their depth coming into the season, none of those fears were alleviated in a gamemarred by penalties, big plays allowed on defense and a late fumble by Dalvin Cook. About the best thing that happened was some solid work in the kicking game. After a dismal training camp, the Vikings couldn't just flip a switch. And it as Reusse wondering if the Vikings have simply tuned out their head coach — or of Mike Zimmer's time has merely run its course.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings already should be thinking about who replaces Kirk Cousins

After a narrow Week 1 loss, the Minnesota Vikings must consider who will replace quarterback Kirk Cousins in 2023 — or sooner. In 2018, the Minnesota Vikings entrusted the future of their franchise in Kirk Cousins‘ football-wielding hands, awarding him a historic contract that featured “the most fully guaranteed money in NFL history.”
NFL
ESPN

Healthy again, Burrow leads Bengals against Vikings

CINCINNATI -- — One of Joe Burrow's special skills is extending plays, scrambling to make something out of nothing after the blocking breaks down. He took a beating through 11 games last season, but it made the rookie one of the NFL's most intriguing quarterbacks early in 2020. Now playing...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy