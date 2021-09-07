June 19, 1931 - September 1, 2021. Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Robert G. Bagley, age 90, passed away on September 1, 2021 while at his home. Robert was born on June 19, 1931 in rural Albany, the son of Burr and Emma (Freitag) Bagley. After graduating from Albany High School in 1949, he returned to farming and married Margaret "Peggy" Royce from Beloit on June 6, 1951. Robert was drafter into the US Army and served from 1951-1953. He served in Okinawa from January 1952 til May of 1953.