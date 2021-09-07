Quick Hits: Nagy confident Quinn will rebound
Matt Nagy has been impressed with what he's seen from Robert Quinn this summer and is confident the veteran pass rusher will have a bounce-back 2021 season. After leading the Cowboys with 11.5 sacks in 2019, Quinn was limited to a career-low 2.0 sacks last year with the Bears. But the 6-4, 245-pounder showed a familiar burst off the edge in training camp and limited preseason action, fueling optimism that he will revert to form.www.clevelandstar.com
