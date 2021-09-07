Quick Hits: Nagy confident Quinn will rebound

The Chicago Bears are one of the worst ran organizations in the National Football League. They went into 2021 telling everyone that they believe they can be good. In doing that, they decided to start Andy Dalton in week one over Justin Fields who they drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He wasn’t bad in his first game but there is nothing he did that Justin Fields can’t do. In addition to that, there are plenty of things that Fields can do that Dalton can’t.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO