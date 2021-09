Mr. Robert Wayne Rourk, Jr., 50, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Thursday morning, September 2, 2021 at his residence. Born February 22, 1971 in Charleston, he was the son of the late Robert Wayne Rourk, Sr. and Patricia Fine Rourk. He was a meat cutter having worked at BiLo and Winn-Dixie. He was always willing to help anyone in need and loved collecting knives. His grandson, Kaiden, was his world.