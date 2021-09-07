CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updating some key road projects planned for Colorado Springs area

By Scott Harrison
 7 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As far back as 2018, local officials announced plans for major road and traffic upgrades near Garden of the Gods and local military installations.

But construction has yet to begin on those projects, and KRDO NewsChannel 13 worked Tuesday to update the schedules for starting and completing them.

Among the projects is a planned widening of 30th Street to include a roundabout at the main entrance to Garden of the Gods. The city acquired $8 million in federal funds to finance the project; officials are reviewing the contract from the winning bidder and expect to start the 18- to 24-month project soon.

Also on the list is a series of projects by the Colorado Department of Transportation to improve access, mobility and safety in and around Fort Carson, Peterson Space Force Base and Schriever Space Force Base.

Last fall, CDOT repaved some sections of Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Fountain, to prepare for replacing the asphalt pavement with concrete.

Improvements to Fort Carson's Gate 19 near the main I-25 exit in Fountain is another part of the project.

Plans also include widening South Academy Boulevard near the Mountain Post, and a section of Highway 115 at the exit to the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Base.

The military-related projects received $18 million in federal funding and will cost a total of $159, with local funding to pay for the difference.

CDOT said that work on some of the I-25 projects should start in October.

One project that has been completed is the addition of a passing lane on Highway 94 near the main entrance to Schriever.

The post Updating some key road projects planned for Colorado Springs area appeared first on KRDO .

