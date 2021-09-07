Geraldine L "Geri" Jensen

June 24, 1947 - September 1, 2021. of Milton, WI - Geraldine "Geri" L. Jensen age 74 of Milton passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 peacefully at her home. Geri was born on June 24, 1947 to William and Minabelle (Crary) Carlson in Cadillac, Michigan. She came to Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin when she was a child. She later graduated from Wisconsin Academy (Columbus WI) in 1966. She worked at the Edgerton Hospital as a nurses aid. She was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Oakland Wi.