Machine Gun Kelly Shoves Parking-Lot Attendant: Report

On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 7 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly got pushy with an attendant — allegedly. As per TMZ, the rapper/actor reportedly shoved a parking lot attendant in the chest on the set of a movie that he’s directing in Los Angeles because it took too long for the attendant to grab his car. The rapper’s team has denied that an incident occurred on the set of Good Mourning With a U, a film that he is co-directing and starring in alongside girlfriend Megan Fox and his friend, Mod Sun.

onairwithryan.iheart.com

