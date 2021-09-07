CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tai Verdes Gets Candid About The Meaning Behind His Hit 'A-O-K'

 7 days ago
Tai Verdes is hoping that his song "A-O-K" will make anyone who listens, feel just that. And during such a challenging time in the world, it's very much needed. The 24-year-old, who has been named iHeartRadio's newest On The Verge artist, explained of his hit, "'A-O-K' is just a song for anyone who wants to feel 2% better. I made it to help myself, and I hope that it's helping other people when they listen to it."

