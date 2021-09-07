Tai Verdes Gets Candid About The Meaning Behind His Hit 'A-O-K'

Anything goes at a Jonas Brothers concert. During the pop trio’s recent show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, the group was performing their 2007 ballad, "When You Look Me In The Eyes," while their cameraman was filming the number from behind them, only to spot a proposal happening in the front rows of the show. Kevin Jonas was quick to spot the moment happening and jumped to the ledge of the crowd and pointed out the happy couple. "She said yes," he screamed, putting his drink in the air.

