Janesville, WI

Jeanne A. (Leeder) Fobes

Janesville Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 10, 1932 - September 1, 2021. JANESVILLE, WI - Jeanne Ann Fobes, age 89, of Janesville passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 1, 2021, at Oak Park Place surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on June 10, 1932, in Janesville the daughter of Orno and Marie (Abrahamson) Leeder. She graduated from Janesville high School in 1950. Jeanne married Charles A. Fobes on August 20, 1955. The marriage resulted in two children, Lori and Jeff.

