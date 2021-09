Janesville, WI - Kenneth Rosheisen, age 75, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Monroe, WI on January 12, 1946, the son of Seth Ellsworth and Iva Leola (Williams) Rosheisen. He graduated from Juda High School and joined the US Navy. Kenneth married Karen Turner on July 31, 2004, and she preceded him in death on February 20, 2014. He worked as a machinist for Black & Decker and enjoyed traveling and playing poker after his retirement.