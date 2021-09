Hulu will be raising the prices for its on-demand subscription plans by $1.00 each, the company announced on Tuesday. According to a report by TechCrunch, the company’s most popular plan, an ad-supported branch that costs $5.99 a month, will go up in price to $6.99 a month beginning on Oct. 8. Similarly, the ad-free version that currently costs $11.99 a month will begin to cost $12.99. The change does not affect the bundle package which provides users access to Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, which will still cost $14.00.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO