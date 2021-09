Watch: Exclusive: Kelly Ripa Flies Over Las Vegas & Ryan Seacrest Destroys It. Kate Beckinsale appears to be on the road to recovery. On Friday, Sept. 10, news broke that the 48-year-old actress was recovering from injuries she sustained while in Las Vegas. According to TMZ, who first broke the news and cited sources close to the star, Kate was taken by ambulance to a hospital after throwing out her back. She was reportedly in town working on the new movie, Prisoner's Daughter.

