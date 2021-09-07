CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
647 NC COVID patients on ventilators as state reports more than 25K new cases since Friday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 7 days ago
CHARLOTTE — More than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Carolina since last Friday.

According to data provided by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 8,515 cases were reported on Saturday; 7,275 on Sunday; 5,274 on Monday and 4,124 on Tuesday.

It should be noted that many COVID-19 testing sites were closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

[ Long lines expected at COVID testing sites following Labor Day weekend ]

The daily percent of positive tests in the state is currently at 13.7%.

3,779 people are in North Carolina hospitals with COVID-19 and 927 adults are in the ICU, 647 of them on ventilators.

364 news COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals in the last 24 hours.

More than 73,000 vaccines have been administered across the state since Friday, and 61% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

CDC COVID-19 Transmission Levels by U.S. County

(WATCH BELOW: Health experts concerned over another surge in cases)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Julie Marshall
6d ago

why won't the media discuss treatments for COVID instead of just pushing vaccines. it's going to take more than vaccines to stop COVID! doesn't fit the leftist agenda. If Cooper wasn't such an a@@@@e he would have locations for so I people to get the monoclonal treatment like Republican states to reduce hospitalizations. He obviously doesn't care about our health or he would. He wasted $4m on lottery for vaccines. How many could he have treated with that money?.

Tree Line
6d ago

Kamalla and Cooper are packing NC with covid vafiant infected river waders from all over the world to dilute the republican vote which is more important to them than your life.

Ronald Barton
6d ago

The Doctors can't or won't use IVERMECTIN or HYDROXYCHLORAQUIN & it's doubtful they prescribed Monoclonal THERAPEUTICS!

