647 NC COVID patients on ventilators as state reports more than 25K new cases since Friday

CHARLOTTE — More than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Carolina since last Friday.

According to data provided by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 8,515 cases were reported on Saturday; 7,275 on Sunday; 5,274 on Monday and 4,124 on Tuesday.

It should be noted that many COVID-19 testing sites were closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

The daily percent of positive tests in the state is currently at 13.7%.

3,779 people are in North Carolina hospitals with COVID-19 and 927 adults are in the ICU, 647 of them on ventilators.

364 news COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals in the last 24 hours.

More than 73,000 vaccines have been administered across the state since Friday, and 61% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

