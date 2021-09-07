CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, WA

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Washington East Columbia Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Washington East Columbia Basin; Northern Columbia Basin FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA AND THE NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect Wednesday afternoon and evening. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674). * Winds: Southwest 12 to 18 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 16 to 22 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread possible due to warm, dry and breezy conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. The breeziest winds will likely occur in the Ritzville, Cheney, Spokane, Davenport, Wilbur, and Waterville areas Wednesday afternoon and evening with gusts in the 25 to 30 mph range.

alerts.weather.gov

