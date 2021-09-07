CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenosha County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kenosha, Racine, Walworth by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 12:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kenosha; Racine; Walworth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WALWORTH...SOUTHERN RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES At 1253 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Eagle Lake to near Walworth, moving east at 55 mph. Quarter size was reported in Lake Geneva. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Lake Geneva, Sturtevant, Union Grove, Paddock Lake, Williams Bay, Camp Lake, Wheatland, Genoa City, Walworth, Silver Lake, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Channel Lake, Sharon, Lake Catherine, Powers Lake and Browns Lake. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Powers Lake, WI
City
Sturtevant, WI
City
Union Grove, WI
City
Pleasant Prairie, WI
County
Walworth County, WI
City
Genoa City, WI
City
Mount Pleasant, WI
City
Camp Lake, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
City
Walworth, WI
City
Racine, WI
County
Kenosha County, WI
City
Silver Lake, WI
County
Racine County, WI
City
Lake Geneva, WI
City
Fontana-on-geneva Lake, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Geneva Lake

Comments / 0

Community Policy