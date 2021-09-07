City Council To Consider Approving Budget, Lower Tax Rate, Increase To City Utility Fees At Sept. 7 Meeting
Sulphur Springs City Council has a full agenda tonight (Sept. 7, 2021), with numerous financial items to be considered, including the proposed budget, tax rate, city utility fees, permit fees, asset forfeiture and EDC budgets, The agenda also includes a rezoning request, utility easement request, bids for water materials for the College Street road project, and resolutions for playground equipment for Pacific Park and four requests for 380 agreements.www.ksstradio.com
