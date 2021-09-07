City Council To Consider Approving Budget, Lower Tax Rate, Increase To City Utility Fees At Sept. 7 Meeting

Sulphur Springs Municipal Airport has been undergoing improvements over the past month, and soon is scheduled to close for about 10 days for rehab on the runway. This $1.9 million runway and taxiway surface rehabilitation project which began in early August is 90 percent funded by a Texas Department of Transportation grant. All the concrete and asphalt surfaces on the operations side will be completely rehabilitated and the ramp will be significantly enlarged. Just before the project began city officials reported the runway was expected to be closed for a total of 9 days over three different times.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO