An Actual Timeline of Brendan Morais and Pieper James' Relationship for People Who Want Answers
Hey, lol, remember when Brendan Morais arrived on Bachelor in Paradise and denied being in a relationship with Pieper James before the show? Yeah, about that. Pieper finally showed up mid-way through the season, and it has become more than clear that she and Brendan were together pre-Paradise—despite the fact that he was pursuing a relationship with Natasha Parker on the show.www.cosmopolitan.com
Comments / 0