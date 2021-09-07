An Actual Timeline of Brendan Morais and Pieper James' Relationship for People Who Want Answers

The seventh season of Bachelor In Paradise has been anything but smooth sailing, especially for Natasha Parker. At first, Natasha, who appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, was doing pretty well on the beach. From the get-go, she had a connection with Brendan Morais. And although things were moving slowly for the two of them, Brendan gave Natasha regular reassurance — even going so far as to say “I've had deeper conversations with you than I had with Pieper [James]... I have the strongest connection with you” on the second episode. So, there’s that. Things seemed to be going relatively well for them until Brendan’s ~girlfriend~, Pieper herself, made her entrance.

