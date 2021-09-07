Adam Fuller on defensive performance vs. ND, 1-on-1's, and that third down call

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller reviewed the defensive performance against Notre Dame. Some of his top comments are below:. On the defensive performance against Notre Dame as a whole: "I thought our front handled pass game, run game, really well. I really like their responses throughout the whole game, all four quarters, to be honest with you. I thought we fit things really tight. For the most part, we kept our edges. I thought we built a wall really well in the run game. I felt good about our pass rush. So those are the positives. The negatives were we allowed too many big plays. Some of the one-on-ones (lost), you never accept it, you never want it, but it is part of doing business when you are playing a lot of man coverage. Too many mistakes. To allow a team that we thought we had a good plan for, to allow them out on some plays. Too much of that. We had a third down series, that we held the third down, we miss a tackle and allow a touchdown. Those things that showed up in the game, those are things we really have to tighten up. You wish we were beyond it, but we are not. It is continued improvement that is necessary. We just have to make sure that the lessons that happened, that weren't positive, that they are not repeated. And then the things that we did well, that we continue to build on with confidence."