TED’s floating foam microphone, rebooted
The TED headset mic, with its variable skin-tone foam windscreen hovering over the speaker’s face like a foundation-caked blemish (or, as Bloomberg suggested in 2015, “a foam ball hanging like a distracting crumb at the corner of their mouths”), has been a little-commented-on part of TED’s branding for nearly as long as TED has existed. The headset, typically eschewed by stage designers in favor of the lapel-mounted lavalier (with its much less obvious visual footprint), offered many advantages — most notably, sound quality (and the absence of the ubiquitous handling rumble that plagues its clip-on cousins).blog.ted.com
