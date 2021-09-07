CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

‘Regrettable’ that only two paramedics at fatal cage fight, says coroner

By Steven Morris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJmya_0box7kMF00
Saeideh Aletaha, a 26-year-old engineer, died at Southampton general hospital on 17 November 2019.

A coroner has raised concerns that only two paramedics were on duty for a cage fight at which a mixed martial arts enthusiast suffered fatal head injuries.

The coroner, Christopher Wilkinson, said it was “regrettable” that Saeideh Aletaha, a 26-year-old engineer, was left alone after she was knocked out because the paramedics had to hurry back to ringside for other bouts.

Wilkinson, however, did not accept Aletaha had been “mismatched” for the fight at Central Hall in Southampton against a bigger and more muscular opponent, as her family claims.

The inquest in Winchester was told that Aletaha’s fight with Janie Morgan, a personal trainer, was tight and intense. Aletaha, who was born in Iran but was living in Salisbury, was knocked out in the third round. She was later found collapsed in a bathroom at the venue by a friend and rushed to Southampton general hospital but died on 17 November 2019.

Aletaha’s friend, Kaja Kulczcka, criticised the decision to leave the fighter on her own after the bout. She told the inquest: “A big punch landed to her face, it was brutal to see the way she fell on the floor. She slumped down, it was a heavy knock-down.”

After the bout, Kulczcka found her friend alone in a toilet cubicle. “I heard her growling in pain. There was something wrong so I banged on the door and she let me in.

“She lost consciousness, she laid herself down slowly on the floor but was fighting to control it. She was still trying to be brave. I just saw her eyes going back and I shouted out for help.”

Giving evidence, John Scott, one of two private paramedics at the event, said Aletaha did not present as being seriously unwell when she was knocked out. He said: “She was not showing any neurological abnormalities.”

The pathologist Dr Amanda Jeffery said the amateur fighter was in an “extremely perilous position” as soon as she was punched. She suffered a “slow and steady bleed” that would not have been immediately obvious, Jeffery said.

The coroner ruled Aletaha died as a result of a “tragic accident” that nobody could have predicted. He said: “She and her opponent entered into this event willingly, understanding the injury risks of contact sport. They knew they would be subjected to physical battery and that was something they willingly wanted to engage in.

“It’s inherent that knockout blows are a part of this sport and there’s risks associated with it. She was tired, dropping her guard, and failed to anticipate a punch landing in a way that caused significant injury.”

Wilkinson said the paramedics could not have saved Aletaha but was critical that she was left alone. He also raised concerns over whether having two paramedics on duty was enough as, after treating her, they had to leave her to return to ringside.

He said: “It is regrettable in my view that she was not watched under observation for longer. I have questioned whether two paramedics is enough and I still question it. It is a matter to be questioned going forward. It is conceivable that two or more injuries are sustained throughout the course of an evening. It’s something that warrants consideration.”

Wilkinson ruled that organisers of the Fast and Furious fight series event were “experienced” and had done everything they could to put on a fair and safe show.

He added: “On balance, it is my view that the bout was evenly matched, it met the requirements of the weight category.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Paris attacks: suspects treated like dogs, claims Abdeslam in trial outburst

The opening of the long-awaited trial of 20 people accused of involvement in the 2015 wave of terrorist attacks in Paris was disrupted when the main suspect accused the French authorities of treating them “like dogs”. In an outburst on Wednesday that angered survivors and relatives of victims, Salah Abdeslam...
EUROPE
The Guardian

Man jailed for driving a car half a mile on railway track in Birmingham

A man has been jailed for 15 months after driving a car half a mile down a railway track, causing passenger delays of up to eight hours. Aaron O’Halloran’s “idiotic actions” on a stretch of track between Duddeston and Aston stations in Birmingham on 9 May, which were caught on CCTV, caused more than £23,000 worth of damage, British Transport Police (BTP) said.
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

‘Unduly lenient’ jail term for killing during sex considered for appeal

The attorney general’s office is considering whether to appeal against the jail term of four years and eight months handed to a man who choked his lover to death during sex. Labour’s Harriet Harman, who chairs parliament’s joint committee on human rights, wrote to the attorney general to complain about the “unduly lenient” sentence handed on Tuesday to Sam Pybus for the manslaughter of Sophie Moss, a vulnerable 33-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Arts#Boxing#Combat
BBC

Porthcawl man seriously hurt after fight at seaside resort

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a fight erupted in the early hours of Sunday morning in a Welsh seaside resort. Police were called to Eastern Promenade in Porthcawl at about 03:15 BST after what they believe was a "fight" between two groups of men near Coney Beach.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Preston teenager charged with killing Army veteran, 86

A teenager has been charged over the death of an 86-year-old Army veteran who was attacked outside his home. Frank Fishwick was assaulted after confronting a group of youths at about 15:00 BST on Friday in The Paddock in Fulwood, said Lancashire police. Mr Fishwick suffered a fractured nose and...
MILITARY
850wftl.com

Bartender found dead after spending evening with married coworker

Officials in Minnesota are reporting that the remains of a missing bartender have been found after she spent an evening with a married coworker. The remains of 32- year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven were discovered buried in a yard of one of her coworkers last week, several days after she was reported missing on August 5th.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Coroner Report: Blunt Force Injuries in Amusement Park Fatality

The Garfield County Coroner has released some information regarding the weekend fatality at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. The 6-year-old girl who died on the Haunted Mine Drop ride on Sunday has been identified as Wongel Estifanos. Wongel is described by her family as a "beautiful, caring, and cheerful girl who loves Jesus so much for a 6-year-old girl."
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Popculture

Actress Arrested, Allegedly Tortured Housekeeper

Actress Semon Hasan Eka, who stars in films produced in Bangladesh, was arrested for allegedly torturing her housekeeper at her home in Dhaka, the country's capital city, in late July. On Aug. 22, Eka was released on bail. The performer is also facing drug possession charges because police claimed they found illegal drugs when they arrived at Eka's apartment.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Telford man becomes volunteer lifesaver after bystanders' CPR

A man who had his life saved by two bystanders when he had a cardiac arrest while running has been inspired to become a community first responder. Peter Corr, from Telford, qualified as the volunteer lifesaver two years after he collapsed while out running. Two passersby went to help him...
HEALTH
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Twin Boys Left in an SUV for 9 Hours Died of Heatstroke, Coroner Says

The two infants found dead inside a vehicle parked at a South Carolina daycare facility have been identified -- and the coroner says they died of heatstroke. Brayden and Bryson McDaniel, both 20 months old, were found dead inside an SUV outside the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy location in Blythewood, South Carolina on September 1.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
BBC

Rhamero West: Stab victim killed on day he started college

The family of a teenager who was chased through the streets then stabbed to death have said the attack happened on the day he had started college. Rhamero West was found injured by emergency crews in Norton Street, Old Trafford, on Thursday evening, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. The 16-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy