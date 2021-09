Minnesota recorded a record more than 1,000 overdose deaths in 2020, a mark as grim as events this week in Duluth, on International Overdose Awareness Day, were encouraging. Every overdose death is preventable. That was the overriding message of hope at a gathering Monday at the Duluth Civic Center and at a vigil Monday evening in Lincoln Park that included testimonials, tributes, music, and more. With awareness, education, and intervention, needless deaths from drug use and addiction can be avoided. And if not prevented, Naloxone, or Narcan, can be deployed medically to reverse an overdose and save a life.

DULUTH, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO