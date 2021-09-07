Rays' Shawn Armstrong: Continues impressing Monday

Armstrong fired two scoreless frames in an extra-inning win over the Red Sox on Monday, allowing one hit while recording two strikeouts. The veteran right-hander has been a valuable addition to the Rays' bullpen since arriving in Tampa Bay at the trade deadline, posting a 1-0 record, one hold, a 2.57 ERA and 0.71 WHIP across the 14 innings covering his nine Rays appearances. Armstrong has four straight scoreless outings as well and has already worked more than one inning in six of his trips to the mound with his new club.