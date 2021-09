Hulu Is Raising Its Prices, and Here’s When You’ll Notice It. Hulu stated on Tuesday that it will raise the rates of its on-demand subscription plans by $1.00 apiece. According to TechCrunch, the company’s most popular plan, an ad-supported branch that costs $5.99 per month, will increase to $6.99 per month on October 8. Similarly, the ad-free version, which is now $11.99 per month, will increase to $12.99 per month. The $14.00 bundle service that gives subscribers access to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ will not be affected by the move.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO