Charlotte, NC

Serious crash shuts down I-485 in south Charlotte

WCNC
WCNC
 6 days ago

The outer loop of Interstate 485 was shut down in south Charlotte after a serious crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted that crews were responding to a reported crash on the outer loop near Providence Road around 1 p.m. The road was shut down in both directions while first responders cleared the scene.

Medic confirmed that one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information was provided by the authorities.

