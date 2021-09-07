Construction on new Fort Smith Panda Express to start soon

Popular Chinese food chain Panda Express is coming to Fort Smith.

The City of Fort Smith posted to social media that construction for the restaurant is soon to begin.

Panda Express will be located at 8400 Rogers Avenue near Walgreens.

As of September 7, 2021, The City of Fort Smith announced that Panda Express was issued their building permits to start construction on the restaurant.

The construction for the restaurant will take an estimated 6-8 months.