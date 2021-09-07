CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Smith, AR

Construction on new Fort Smith Panda Express to start soon

5NEWS
5NEWS
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XjLgb_0box6Hv500

Popular Chinese food chain Panda Express is coming to Fort Smith.

The City of Fort Smith posted to social media that construction for the restaurant is soon to begin.

Panda Express will be located at 8400 Rogers Avenue near Walgreens.

As of September 7, 2021, The City of Fort Smith announced that Panda Express was issued their building permits to start construction on the restaurant.

The construction for the restaurant will take an estimated 6-8 months.

NEW Panda ExpressUPDATE! We know you're salivating for the info, so we're letting you know that LAST WEEK, Panda...

Posted by The City of Fort Smith, Arkansas on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
Fort Smith, AR
Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Restaurants
City
Fort Smith, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panda Express#Building Permits#Food Drink#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
China
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy