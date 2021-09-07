CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

kanw.com
 7 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 19 additional COVID-19 cases and no deaths as of Monday. The tribe has seen 32,974 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,414 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began. Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel. Officials say all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing. The new rules apply to full, part-time and temporary employees. The tribe's reservation, the country's largest, covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

www.kanw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Fe, NM
Health
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
Kirtland, NM
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
Arizona State
City
Navajo, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
City
Los Lunas, NM
State
Utah State
Albuquerque, NM
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Nez
The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy