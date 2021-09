Sweater weather is approaching, and I can't help but get excited! Fall is my favorite time of year, and one thing I love about it is, well...apple orchards! I have fond memories of going to Cziper's Orchard with my family as a kid, sipping apple cider, playing or joining whatever fun fall activity was being held, and overall enjoying the day. We'd leave with a few caramel apples or popcorn balls and I would be thrilled!

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO