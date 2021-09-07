Trump endorses GOP challenger to Upton over impeachment vote

Former President Trump on Tuesday endorsed Michigan state Rep. Steve Carra (R) in his primary bid to unseat Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), making good once again on a promise to campaign against Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him earlier this year.

“It is my great honor to endorse Michigan State Representative Steve Carra to oppose RINO Congressman Fred Upton,” Trump said in a statement, using the acronym for “Republican in Name Only.” “Upton has not done the job that our Country needs, for years has talked about leaving office and not running again, and he voted for Impeachment of the President of the United States on rigged up charges. He doesn’t deserve to keep his seat.”

“Steve Carra, on the other hand, is strong on Crime, Borders, and loves our Military and our Vets. Steve will continue to fight for Low Taxes and all of the other things that the Great people of Michigan want and need," he added. "Steve Carra has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Upton, who has served in the House for more than three decades, joined nine other House Republicans in January in voting to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump was eventually acquitted by the Senate, but has pledged to campaign against GOP lawmakers who voted against him in the impeachment proceedings.

He’s already backed Republican challengers in other GOP-held districts, including Max Miller, who’s challenging Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R) in Ohio’s 16th Congressional District, and Kelly Tshibaka, who’s running to oust Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

Carra, who was elected to the Michigan state House in November, launched his congressional campaign in April, listing Upton’s impeachment vote as one of his reasons for jumping into the race.