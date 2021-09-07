Kurt Angle Advises WWE To “Tread Lightly” When It Comes To Hiring Policy Changes

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on WWE’s plans to hire fewer independent wrestlers in favor of professional athletes:. “I would tread very lightly on that because there are a lot of incredible independent wrestlers. Wrestlers that never did any real sport but they’re very good at their craft, and I would like to see the percentage. Fortunately, for me, I was a real athlete and won a gold medal at the Olympics. These kids that are trained to be pro wrestlers and working at the independent shows, they’re doing a lot of the work and they’re crafting their skills and their character. I don’t know how much character development occurs down at NXT, but I think a lot of character development occurs in independent shows.”