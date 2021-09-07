CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football News and Analysis

fftoday.com
 7 days ago

Tevin Coleman is listed as the RB1 on the Jets Week 1 depth chart. (NewYorkJets.com) FFToday's Take: Ty Johnson and rookie Michael Carter just didn't have enough of a grasp of the offense heading into Week 1, leaving Coleman as the default RB1 headed into the matchup against Carolina. Coleman isn't the sexiest option but he should be considered in some deeper fantasy formats against the Panthers.

fftoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
thespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers said on FOX this morning that he has nothing left to prove in the National Football League. “I don’t feel like I have anything left to prove on the field,” Rodgers told Erin Andrews. “I think it’s more about the enjoyment and the happiness and the quality of life that this game has afforded me over the years. And being able to 100 percent commit to everything that my job entails and there were many times during the offseason where I felt like I wasn’t able to fully do that. And until I was, it was a possibility.”
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Panthers
Sporting News

Fantasy WR Rankings Week 2: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football

We saw some monster wide receiver performances and some big-name busts in the season's opening week. That's not uncommon, of course, but it always carries more weight in fantasy football owners' minds when it happens right away. As frustrating or exciting as it might be, you can't overreact this early in the season. After all, we know someone like Mike Evans has been a significant boom-or-bust candidate every week for seemingly his entire career. We have to look past those criminally bad performances and focus more on things like target share and matchups in our Week 2 fantasy WR rankings.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Waiver Wire Rankings and FAB Advice: Week 2 (2021 Fantasy Football)

It’s one of the most important waiver wire periods of the fantasy football season – that stretch between Weeks 1 and 2, when everyone in the league is flush with FAB cash and the potential for landing a league winner at the beginning of the season leads to exorbitant spending.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 2: Latavius Murray, Derek Carr among top free agent pickups after notable Monday night performances

The season's opening week ended with a wild game in Las Vegas, which is fitting given how big of a crapshoot fantasy football can be sometimes. Every roster decision is a gamble, and when you take a big risk, it can pay off handsomely or bust spectacularly. Josh Jacobs and Ty'Son Williams, two guys on the start 'em, sit 'em bubble this week, paid off for their owners on Monday night, but they weren't the only players who came up big. Latavius Murray (hope you didn't drop him) also got in the end zone, while Derek Carr, Sammy Watkins, and Bryan Edwards also posted nice numbers. Depending on how deep your league is, there's a chance all could be among the top Week 2 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. While none will be as coveted as Elijah Mitchell, Mark Ingram, or maybe even Jameis Winston (among others), these are the types of free agents to target after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Waiver Wire Week 2: Top Pickups and Drops

The San Francisco 49ers offense banked on players in Week 1 that were completely off most fantasy football radars. With Week 2 now in focus, 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is the top added player in Yahoo fantasy leagues. Mitchell broke out in the season-opening win over the Detroit Lions...
NFL
fftoday.com

Inside the Matchup - Week 1

- Green highllight indicates plus matchup (top eight): begins Week 2. - Red highlight indicates negative matchup (bottom eight): begins Week 2. Cowboys @ Buccaneers - (Swanson) Line: TB -8.0 Total: 52.0. Passing Game Thoughts:. Dak Prescott will take the field for the first time since suffering a gruesome leg...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2 picks: Top players to add include Elijah Mitchell, Christian Kirk

Fantasy football players are ready to race to the Week 2 free agent list for some players that went undrafted in many leagues, but stirred a lot of buzz in Week 1. Houston running back Mark Ingram had 85 yards and rushed for a TD in the Texans' opening week win over the Jaguars. Should Ingram be considered a prime pick among your Week 2 NFL Fantasy football waiver wire targets? New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson caught two TD passes in a blowout victory over Green Bay.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Is Darnell Mooney playing on Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Bears-Rams

Darnell Mooney isn’t exactly a household NFL name, but plenty of fantasy football owners know all about him. He was a popular PPR streamer last year and widely mentioned in preseason breakout articles this year. His 2021 is in danger of getting off to a slow start because of a back injury, though, as he was officially listed as “questionable” heading into the Bears Week 1 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Rams. It’s always tough waiting on a start ’em, sit ’em decision due to a “questionable” late-game player, but Mooney just might be worth holding out for, depending on the size of your league.
NFL
NFL

Fantasy waiver wire targets for Week 2 of 2021 season

It was glorious getting to watch an entire day of football after months of anticipation. But when the dust settled, you were left either with a win or loss in fantasy. Either way, the biggest piece of advice is to not overreact to one week. Yeah, its great to start off with a win, but it is still just one week in the longest fantasy season ever. The task at hand is still improving your team, which you can do by attacking the waiver wire. Every week this article will look at the top pickups plus give you deeper league options, some streamers and even players you can drop!
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 1 Injury Report: Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler likely to dress, but playing time in question

Week 1 of what will officially be the longest regular season in NFL history has arrived, and thankfully for Fantasy managers, the injury report is relatively light. Naturally, that won't hold true on many weeks as the season unfolds, but most teams appear to be blessed with fairly good health in terms of non-season-ending injuries as the 2021 campaign begins. There are a couple of notable names that appear to be trending toward game-time decisions, with further clarity to be gleaned as the morning unfolds. Without further ado, let's jump into the season-opening injury landscape:
NFL
fftoday.com

Through The Wire - Week 2

Targeting weekly waiver picks is a completely subjective business, but this column hopes to point out some obvious and not-so-obvious selections to help your team from week to week while you strive to collect fantasy wins, reach your league playoffs, and win the elusive title that your friends say is out of your grasp. While I’m a big proponent of making trades to bolster your roster, the waiver wire can be an almost limitless resource when it comes to discovering fantasy value in strange places. Each week, I’ll highlight some of the popular (and not-so-popular) players who can help your squad and may still be available in your league. I’ll also provide a brief update on the players I covered the previous week.
NFL
USA Today

Falcons rookie lineman has rough day in season opener

The Falcons dropped their fourth straight season opener on Sunday, a 32-6 loss to the Eagles, and while the team struggled in many areas, the offense managed just six points on two early field goals. There were dropped passes by Calvin Ridley and other receivers, Matt Ryan surely made some...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy