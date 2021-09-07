Fans must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to attend Seahawks games at Lumen Field

General view of Lumen Field Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are following in the footsteps of the New Orleans Saints and other sports entities as it pertains to rules for attending events.

Seattle confirmed Tuesday that fans 12 years of age or older must be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative coronavirus test obtained within 72 hours before kickoff to attend games held at Lumen Field this season. Individuals at least two weeks removed from a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are fully vaccinated in the eyes of the Seahawks. Partially vaccinated patrons must show proof of a negative virus test to enter the stadium.

Children under the age of 12 don't need to test negative to attend Seahawks games.

Additionally, all individuals inside the stadium, regardless of vaccination status, must wear approved face coverings except while actively eating or drinking.

As Mike Florio noted for Pro Football Talk, the Saints previously embraced similar guidelines but ultimately offered refunds for those who wouldn't comply for whatever reasons.

"By creating these options and safety measures, season ticket (and single game) deferrals or refunds will not be available," the Seahawks explained Tuesday.

Seattle opens the regular season this coming Sunday at the Indianapolis Colts and then hosts the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 19.