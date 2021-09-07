CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Study: Black youths experience higher rates of injury after police encounters

By Brian P. Dunleavy
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNHc1_0box4t5l00
A new study finds racial and ethnic minorities are disproportionately affected by injuries during encounters with law enforcement compared with White people. Photo by Diego Fabian Parra Pabon / Pixabay

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Black adolescents and teens in California are "substantially" more likely to suffer injuries during interactions with law enforcement compared to White adolescents and teens, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Pediatrics found.

In the analysis of nearly 16,000 young people who required medical care after encounters with law enforcement in the state between 2005 and 2017, Black teens age 15 to 19 had a more than three-fold higher risk for injury than White youths of the same age, the data showed.

They also were more than twice as likely to experience injuries during police encounters than Hispanic teens.

Black adolescents ages 10 to 14 had a four-fold higher risk for these injuries than White adolescents in the same age group, according to the researchers.

"Findings from this study emphasize that experiences of and inequities in hospital-treated injuries caused by law enforcement start at an early age," study co-author Kriszta Farkas told UPI in an email.

They "point to an important role that pediatricians and other clinicians have in documenting these incidents, providing appropriate and compassionate care and advocating for structural change," said Farkas, a public health researcher at the University of California-Berkeley.

The California Peace Officers Association, an advocacy organization for state and local law enforcement personnel, did not respond to a request for comment on the findings.

About 40 million people in the United States have direct encounters with law enforcement annually, and roughly one-third of them involve young people, according to a report from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

Of these encounters between law enforcement and young people, roughly 1 million result in an arrest, the report estimates.

Data from Pew Research suggests that Black young people are more than twice as likely to be arrested compared with their White peers.

A 2017 study found that, in the United States, Black people of all ages accounted for about 30% of those shot and killed by police in 2015, despite their making up only 13% of the total population.

However, law enforcement officers have higher rates of work-related injuries compared to other occupations, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For this study, Farkas and her colleagues analyzed data on nearly 16,000 teens ages 10 to 19 who were treated for injuries after encounters with law enforcement in California between 2005 and 2017.

Black and Hispanic youth accounted for 19% and 46% of the reported injuries, respectively, while White young people were involved in 24%, the data showed.

Black people make up just under 7% of the state's population, and Hispanic people account for less than 40%, according to figures from the U.S. census.

Just under 37% of the state's population identifies as White, based on census data.

Black males ages 15 to 19 were 3.5 times as likely as White males in that age group to require treatment for injuries after encounters with law enforcement, while Black females had a four-fold higher injury rate than White females.

Black males ages 10 to 14 had a more than five times higher rate of injury than White males those ages, while Black females in that age group had a nearly seven-fold higher injury rate.

"This study highlights the need for more comprehensive and reliable population-based data sources on police violence in the United States, so that federal, state and local initiatives to reduce police violence can be informed by accurate data," Farkas said.

"These results emphasize that ... the protections of childhood are not afforded to all children [and] are also consistent with prior work on police violence as a mechanism of structural racism, disproportionately shaping the lives of [minority] children and adolescents," she said.

Comments / 17

Related
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD deputy chief hope for higher police department employee vaccination rates

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Deputy Chief Kelly McMahill is responsible for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's employee wellness. She sat down with FOX5 just a few days after Sgt. Doug King died of COVID-19. McMahill couldn't say if King or others who have died since the vaccine was rolled out were themselves vaccinated due to privacy issues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
arcamax.com

Editorial: A lakefront encounter between a Black woman and police seems minor. Data suggests otherwise

Last weekend, a Black woman walking her dog at the North Avenue Beach had a troubling encounter with a Chicago police officer. The incident took place after midnight when the lakefront area is officially closed, prohibiting dog walking, and it was filmed both by the woman,whose name is Nikkita Brown, and bystanders. Those brief videos, released to the news media by an attorney representing Brown,who was not arrested, appear to show the officer and Brown getting into a physical altercation that, at one point, involved the officer making a grab for her cellphone.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheAtlantaVoice

VOICES: Policing in Schools: How Black, Brown, Indigenous and Students with Disabilities are Criminalized at Higher Rates

This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity and USA TODAY. Since the summer of 2020, there has been a lasting national focus on the relationship between the police and Black people in this country. One of the bigger conversations has surrounded the role of police officers in society and how that could be changed. Though they don’t immediately […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
blavity.com

Black Children In California More Likely To Be Hospitalized For Police Violence, Study Shows

According to a new study, Black children in the state of California are more likely to be hospitalized due to police-related injuries. Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, analyzed injuries of children and teenagers sustained by law enforcement from 2005 to 2017. Using data from emergency department visits and inpatient hospitalizations, they found that Black boys ages 15 to 19 had the highest rate of hospitalization due to police violence.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Police Brutality#Black Males#Pew Research#Racial Injustice#Jama Pediatrics#Hispanic
yale.edu

Yale Study Finds Black Children Most Likely to be Physically Restrained in Emergency Department Visits

A new paper by Yale researchers finds racial disparities in the use of physical restraints on children who are admitted to the emergency department. Black children are more likely than White children to be subdued with restraints during ED visits, the study finds. Published September 13 in JAMA Pediatrics, the study looked at data from 11 EDs across New England between 2013 and 2020. Their sample included over 551,000 visits of patients ages 0 to 16, in which physical restraints were used 532 times. According to their analysis, Black pediatric patients were 1.8 times more likely to receive a physical restraint than a White patient. Boys were more likely than girls to be restrained. The results mirror those in another Yale-led study that looked at the use of restraints on adults in the ED, and found that Black males who lacked insurance were more likely than patients of other racial demographics to be physically restrained.
HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Chicago agency probes officer's encounter with Black woman

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police oversight agency is investigating a white officer's struggle with a Black woman who was walking her dog in a lakefront park, an encounter the woman's attorneys allege became violent and was an “obvious case of racial profiling." The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, known as...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Black Enterprise

Study Finds Black Children Twice As Likely To Die By Suicide Than White Children

A study conducted by the Nationwide Children’s Hospital showed Black children are twice as likely to die by suicide as white children. The study, published in the Journal of American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, found between 2003 and 2017, just over 1,800 Black male and female teens died by suicide. Additionally, the annual percentage of Black children between 15 and 17 who died by suicide rose nearly 5%. The percentage for Black girls was even higher at 6.6%.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Government says discrimination against black people and Travellers ‘objectively justified’ with new laws

Discrimination against black people and Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in a controversial suite of new laws is “objectively justified”, the government has claimed.Home Office documents published on Monday admitted that different groups would be disproportionately impacted by measures in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Bill.They include enhanced stop and search powers and the criminalisation of “residing on land without consent in a vehicle”.The Home Office admitted that proposed Serious Violence Reduction Orders (SVROs), which would allow police to stop and search people based on their previous offending history without the “reasonable grounds” currently required, would disproportionately affect...
POLITICS
Johnson City Press

Africana Studies becomes Black American Studies at ETSU

East Tennessee State University’s College of Arts and Sciences has announced its new Black American Studies Program, formerly known as Africana Studies. “The new Black American Studies Program is excited to be open for business,” said Dr. Daryl A. Carter, director of the program. Since he took the reins in August 2020, BAS has “changed its name to reflect the program’s focus, pursue opportunities, engage faculty and diligently establish partnerships with a variety of partners on campus and throughout the region.
TENNESSEE STATE
Columbus Dispatch

Ohio records record-high hate crimes in 2020 after state submits updated data to FBI

Hate crimes surged to potentially record levels in Ohio last year, and Black people are among those most likely to be the target of such attacks. That's according to updated tallies the state submitted to the FBI after a technical glitch caused Ohio to drastically underreport its 2020 figures for the bureau's annual hate crimes report that it issued Aug. 30.
OHIO STATE
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
180K+
Followers
40K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy