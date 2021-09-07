CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alcona County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alcona, Iosco by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 13:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Iosco A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ALCONA AND NORTHEASTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 151 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Negwegon State Park to 6 miles southeast of Glennie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Negwegon State Park and Black River around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Harrisville and Harrisville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alcona County, MI
City
Glennie, MI
County
Iosco County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#Thunderstorm#Wind Gust#Extreme Weather#Iosco#Eastern Alcona
The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy