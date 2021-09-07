Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ALCONA AND NORTHEASTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 151 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Negwegon State Park to 6 miles southeast of Glennie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Negwegon State Park and Black River around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Harrisville and Harrisville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
