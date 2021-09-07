CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskegon County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Muskegon, Oceana by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 13:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Muskegon; Oceana The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Muskegon County in west central Michigan Oceana County in west central Michigan * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 150 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles southwest of Montague, or 23 miles west of Muskegon, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Muskegon... Hart... Shelby Muskegon Heights... Roosevelt Park... North Muskegon Whitehall... Montague... Lakewood Club Ravenna... Fruitport... Hesperia Silver Lake SP... Norton Shores... Dalton Holton... Sullivan... Elbridge New Era... Rothbury HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Muskegon County, MI
City
Montague, MI
City
Hesperia, MI
City
Fruitport Charter Township, MI
City
Ravenna, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
County
Oceana County, MI
City
Norton Shores, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy