Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Muskegon, Oceana by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-07 13:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Muskegon; Oceana The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Muskegon County in west central Michigan Oceana County in west central Michigan * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 150 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles southwest of Montague, or 23 miles west of Muskegon, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Muskegon... Hart... Shelby Muskegon Heights... Roosevelt Park... North Muskegon Whitehall... Montague... Lakewood Club Ravenna... Fruitport... Hesperia Silver Lake SP... Norton Shores... Dalton Holton... Sullivan... Elbridge New Era... Rothbury HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0