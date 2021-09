It’s always a gamble when a game launches a new update, especially an online game like Apex Legends, whether or not the launch will be stable. From the get-go with the Evolution Collection Event, it seems players are having trouble getting into the lobby. For players who did not yet update the game, you can get into the pre-event lobby just fine, but for everyone who updated, it is a different story. Player seems to be stuck at the lobby screen, while the game continues to attempt server connections to no avail.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO