For Lucifer fans, the sixth season of the beloved Netflix series was nothing short of a blessing. After being rescued when Fox canceled the series after three seasons, the fifth season was originally presented to be the last. But then, that fifth season had got six additional episodes added to it and then, in June 2020 it was announced that the streamer had decided to give the devil one more season, making Season 6 the real final season. While the extra season offered more story opportunities, Season 5 changed very little, though now showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson reveal the part of Season 5 they cut and how it factored into Season 6.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO