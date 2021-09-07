CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Racine, Walworth by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 12:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Racine; Walworth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL WALWORTH AND RACINE COUNTIES At 1250 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from south of Oak Creek to 6 miles north of Lake Geneva, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Racine, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Union Grove, Wind Lake, Rochester, Raymond, Yorkville, Wind Point, Browns Lake, Eagle Lake, Waterford North, Caledonia, Burlington, Waterford, Elmwood Park, North Bay, Franksville, Kansasville and North Cape. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

