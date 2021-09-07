CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB odds: White Sox vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick, and more – 9/7/2021

By Noam Bernstein
ClutchPoints
 7 days ago
The Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox begin a three-game series Tuesday in RingCentral Coliseum. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a White Sox-Athletics prediction and pick. Oakland currently stands at 74-63 and is 37-31 at home. If you put $100 on every single Athletics game...

ClutchPoints

