MLB odds: White Sox vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick, and more – 9/7/2021

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said it's uncertain when Rodon will pitch next, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Those were La Russa's comments prior to Friday's win over Boston, which the manager described as "very important" for many reasons. Apparently, the team would like to evaluate how Rodon feels following the start to determine his next outing. That the manager is considering a six-man rotation, per Sandalow, is a sign that he wants to build in an extra day of rest for Rodon, who is 7-2 with a 1.69 ERA with six or more days of rest. The White Sox don't have another open date until Sept. 27, and Rodon is up to 124.2 innings after throwing 42.1 combined over the last two seasons. Questions about his durability arose last month, when Rodon experienced a drop in velocity and missed time due to shoulder fatigue. The left-hander is tentatively scheduled to pitch Friday on six days rest, and by adding Reynaldo Lopez to the rotation, Rodon could get an extra day for the remainder of the season.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO