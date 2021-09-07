Spider-Man: No Road Home IMAX trailer reveals bad news for fans of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIt was nice while the fantasy lasted. The trailer for Spider-Man: No Road Home revealed the appearance of Green Goblin by Willem Dafoe, Doctor Octopus by Alfred Molina and Electro by Jaime Foxx, and rumors arose about the appearances of Sandman de Thomas Haden Church, Lagarto de Rhys Ifans y Daredevil de Charlie Cox. It was the latter that created the most expectation among the fans.

Charlie Cox (Daredevil) plays the distraction on Spider-Man No Way Home: “I would not want to ruin something”

With the first and successful trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home Many of the rumors that have been sounding insistently this last year about the presence of certain actors and characters are being confirmed, since the already announced return of Alfred Molina What Dr. Octopus to the probable appearance of the two Spider-Man previous cinematographic (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield). Although another of the most talked about rumors places the Daredevil of Netflix as Peter Parker’s lawyer, thus integrating one of the most beloved characters of recent television Marvel. Now your actor Charlie Cox, he has answered to new questions about his participation in the film, playing the distraction and assuring that “I would not want to ruin something in any way.” What do you mean?
Charlie Cox Cryptically Responds To Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors

Fans have become so invested and determined to uncover any information about Spider-Man: No Way Home that Charlie Cox was forced to deny that he made a secret appearance in the first trailer. Only the Marvel Cinematic Universe could lead to an actor, who hasn’t suited up as a superhero since Season 3 of Daredevil wrapped in June 2018, promising that you didn’t see his forearms.
Daredevil Actor Charlie Cox Doesn't Want to Ruin Surprise About Potential Marvel Return

Marvel fans had a lot of hopes for the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer but perhaps the highest hope was that the trailer would confirm Charlie Cox's appearance in the eagerly-anticipated film as Matt Murdock, marking the actor's return to the role since the cancellation of Netflix's Daredevil in 2018. Unfortunately for fans, there was no such appearance, and when it comes to talking about various theories about him appearing in the film Cox doesn't really want to talk too much about it. The actor told Steve Varley (via The Direct) he wouldn't want to ruin the surprise of a potential Marvel return.
Charlie Cox Struggles To Avoid No Way Home Confirmation

In a recent interview with Steve Varley, Charlie Cox struggles to avoid a Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmation. Cox tries his best, so I am sure Kevin Feige won’t send the Marvel hit squad to take him out, this time. Daredevil star Cox has been heavily, heavily rumored to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Though, this could just be the start, as rumors this week have said Daredevil will be coming into the MCU in a big way going forward.
Timotheé Chalamet Searched The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer For Clues

Timotheé Chalamet and Tom Holland have much more in common outside of being two 25 year-old actors widely regarded as a pair of the industry’s most talented and popular young stars, although their connections are largely rooted in circumstance above all else. They were both on the final shortlist of...
‘Daredevil’ star Charlie Cox on his new crime show ‘Kin’

Charlie Cox, who’s best known for starring as blind lawyer/vigilante Matt Murdock on “Daredevil,” said it was a novelty to use all his senses again in his new crime drama, “Kin.”. “I was excited to be on camera again and to be able to use my eyes in my craft,”...
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer breakdown

After months of speculation—and a few leaks—the new Spider-Man trailer is finally here, and it has plenty to show us. In the trailer, we see things start right where “Spider-Man: Far From Home” left off, with Mysterio revealing Peter’s identity to the world and him having to deal with the consequences.
Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer smashes record; Tom Holland reacts

Doc Ock’s ominous greeting caps off the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has broken the record for the most viewed movie trailer in 24 hours. The highly anticipated trailer caught many people in its web, racking up 355.5 million views across all online platforms on its first day.
Should Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Be Revived For Disney Plus?

Earlier last week, a teaser trailer for Spiderman: No Way Home was finally realized and the buzz for the next Spidey flick is at an all-time high. As you see in the trailer, there were teases for William Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx’s Electro; With Alfred Molina’s Dr. Otto Octavius actually greeting Peter Parker. However, some fans have dissected the trailer piece by piece and noticed a particular scene where Parker is seated with an associate and a mysterious man slams a bunch of paperwork in from of the comic book hero. Many speculate that it’s Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock from the popular Daredevil series on Netflix.
Charlie Cox Talks AMC+'s Kin, Super Important Spider-Man Forearms, and More

In his first television show since Marvel's Daredevil was sent to the chopping block, Charlie Cox manages to stick with the world of crime in Kin, an upcoming Irish crime drama exclusive to AMC+. Cox plays a character named Michael Kinsella, one of the most loyal members to one of this specific world's strongest crime families. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to catch up with the star to talk all things Kin; and, yes we also happened to ask him about his forearms in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.
Andrew Garfield reveals once more if he's in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The suspicion that Spider-Man: No Way Home would upend the MCU as we know it, bringing in old characters from the Spider-Man movies of the past was confirmed with a recent trailer drop. But we still don't know whether we will see other Spideys in the movie. It's thought that...
Charlie Cox Pulls Receipts to Prove He's Not in Spider-Man, But No One Believes Him

Daredevil star Charlie Cox continues to deny his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the actor revealing that it was his friend who alerted him to the recent speculation. Ever since the cancellation of the Netflix show, many have hoped for Cox to once again suit up as The Man Without Fear, with fans confident that Daredevil alter ego Matt Murdock appears in the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Sadly, Cox once again pushes back, but do we believe him?
Jon Bernthal Addresses His Possible Return as The Punisher in the MCU

Before Marvel began pulling many of its lost children back into the fold under the MCU umbrella, there were a number of TV series that did pretty well in their own right, many of which were found among Netflix's offerings until recently. These included Luke Cage, Jessica Jones,Daredevil and The Punisher. Of the four, The Punisher was the one that gained a large following and became the most talked about Marvel series to not have been part of their exclusive universe, so it is not surprising that star Jon Bernthal is constantly being asked the question; Will the Punisher return as part of the MCU?
Peter Parker & Miles Morales Face Down Venom in Reveal Trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Besides the newly announced Wolverine video game, Insomniac Games has more Marvel titles to come on the PlayStation 5. Insomniac is also going to return to the iconic friendly neighborhood Spider-Man series the studio first found so much success with in 2018. Insomniac revealed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at today’s PlayStation Showcase 2021. The new action game is currently in the works as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.
'Marvel’s Spider-Man 2' First Trailer Revealed At PS Showcase [Watch]

Insomniac Games released the first trailer for “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” during the recently-concluded PlayStation Showcase, and it showed bits of the game’s story, setting and potential new features that fans can expect in the future. The short trailer started with a disembodied voice that’s looking for a challenging opponent. Meanwhile,...
