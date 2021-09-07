CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Diablo 2: Resurrected details the Druids in a new trailer

marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Diablo IV hits the market, players will have the opportunity to relive one of Blizzard Entertainment’s classic adventures. Diablo 2: Resurrected comes to today’s platforms with a fine-tuning, both graphical and playable. It is, yes, a remastering, so that the fundamentals remain intact. For a few weeks, the North American company has presented the different classes on video. In the following trailer you can see the Druid class in action.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccftech.com

Diablo Creator David Brevik Won’t Support Diablo II: Resurrected Amid Blizzard Controversy

Blizzard has been embroiled in controversy following an explosive discrimination lawsuit filed against parent company Activision Blizzard, but the gears of business keep on turning, and Diablo II: Resurrected still releases next month. Many are now asking themselves whether they can support the game given recent revelations about Blizzard, but there's one person who definitely isn’t on board -- David Brevik.
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Diablo Creator Not Buying Diablo 2 Resurrected: “Sorry, I’m not supporting Blizzard right now”

Activision Blizzard has very serious problems. California’s lawsuit against the company for sexual harassment, employment inequality in the company and destruction of vital documents for the investigation by the Department of Human Resources has even caused fans to turn their backs on the company. However, the problem is compounded when even the creators of the sagas like Diablo refuse to support the company.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Diablo II Resurrected: Game May Launch without Personal Loot

Diablo II: Resurrected will be released later this month. While Blizzard has done a pretty good job of incorporating improvements, it seems that a fan-favorite feature will not be present at launch. The feature in question is known as Personal Loot. For those who are unfamiliar with the term, personal...
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The Matrix: Resurrections Drops First Teaser Trailer And New Photo Of Neo

Fans have been starting to grow impatient about the lack of any footage from The Matrix: Resurrections, especially when the fourth installment in the sci-fi franchise is coming to theaters and HBO Max right around the same time as Spider-Man: No Way Home, which revealed a trailer weeks ago that managed to rack up almost 350 million views in 24 hours.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
dexerto.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected: How to swap between modern & legacy graphics

Diablo 2: Resurrected gives players the option of switching the updated graphics to the more retro style seen in the original. Here’s how to swap the Diablo 2: Resurrected art styles. While Diablo 2: Resurrected is still a couple of weeks from release, its closed beta is live, and players...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ ultrawide support changed due to a bug

Diablo II: Resurrected’s 21:9 ultrawide support has been removed because the game’s AI can’t use it properly. The problem was addressed on the Blizzard forums yesterday (September 7), where it was announced that ultrawide support would be reduced from 21:9 to 19:9 at maximum to accommodate some issues with how the game reacts to it.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

God of War: Ragnarok Revealed With New Trailer, Details

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Santa Monica Studio have revealed God of War: Ragnarok with a new trailer and details. From its original reveal, we now know the game is coming to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 – however a release date wasn’t confirmed. Here’s a new...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Diablo II Resurrected: Game Will Support Cross-Progression

Diablo II: Resurrected will be released in less than two weeks, so it is only fitting that the community will ask as many questions as they can before making that purchase decision. That said, a lot of things have been confirmed by Rod Ferguson, the game’s executive producer. For instance,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Druids#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Blizzard Entertainment#North American#Resurrected#Activision Blizzard
dexerto.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected: How to access the secret cow level

Diablo 2 Resurrected has a secret level full of murderous cows and lovely loot! Here’s how to access Diablo 2’s secret cow level. Diablo 2 is a rather dark and serious game, but the developers did inject some comic relief for players to find. This comes in the form of the secret cow level, a place where the player needs to fight an army of killer halberd wielding hell bovines.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Star Wars: Hunters Trailer Offers New Details on Fighters, Setting

Since its initial reveal earlier this year, the upcoming video game Star Wars: Hunters has been fairly quiet, but no longer. Zynga and Lucasfilm Games today revealed a new cinematic trailer for the arena-combat video game. The trailer, which you can watch above, gives some glimpses into the world of Star Wars: Hunters and the planet of Vespaara, where it takes place.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
techraptor.net

Tales of Arise Lord Almeidrea Boss Guide

Lord Almeidrea is easily the most difficult boss battle so far in Tales of Arise, putting the three previous Lords to shame. Part of the problem is that she comes with a hulking Zeugle named Mesmald that you’ll also need to contend with. Luckily, we’re here to help give you a few tips and strategies to take down this deadly duo in our Tales of Arise Lord Almeidrea Boss guide.
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Cyberpunk 2077 receives Patch 1.31: news and comparison on PS5, PS4 and Xbox

CD Projekt RED has published this Tuesday the Patch 1.31 Cyberpunk 2077. The update, now available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Google Stadia consoles, includes multitude of changes that improve the gaming experience. YouTube channels like The Bit Analyst They have already compared performance on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One to see how responsive this update is.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Matrix Resurrections - Official Trailer

Prepare to go back to where it all started and return to the Matrix. Here's the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris. In this trailer we get a glimpse of Matrix's blue and red pills, learn that Neo is searching for the truth, and have plenty of action-heavy scenes to feast our eyes on. The Matrix Resurrections will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Locke & Key Season 2 Trailer Released

The first season of Locke & Key on Netflix tell how the brothers Tyler, Kinsey y Bode Locke they move into the mansion of their late father, who was murdered by Sam Lesser. The boys soon discover a series of mysterious keys located throughout the property that can be used to magically unlock various doors. However, a demonic entity is also searching for the keys for its own malevolent purposes.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy