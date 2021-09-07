No Man’s Sky celebrates positive reviews on Steam finally outnumber negative reviews
If you promise too much, the public can react badly when the final product is below the generated expectations. That is precisely what happened to Hello Games with No Man’s Sky, an independent space exploration title that suffered extensive criticism at its launch, as many of the promised functionalities were not present when it was released on PS4 and PC. Faced with that situation, the developers decided to take action and they have released numerous free updates and expansions to meet all those expectations. So many years later, the tables have turned.marketresearchtelecast.com
