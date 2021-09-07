CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Man's Sky celebrates positive reviews on Steam finally outnumber negative reviews

Cover picture for the articleIf you promise too much, the public can react badly when the final product is below the generated expectations. That is precisely what happened to Hello Games with No Man’s Sky, an independent space exploration title that suffered extensive criticism at its launch, as many of the promised functionalities were not present when it was released on PS4 and PC. Faced with that situation, the developers decided to take action and they have released numerous free updates and expansions to meet all those expectations. So many years later, the tables have turned.

PC Gamer

Cookie Clicker has 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews on Steam because it deserves it

Cookie Clicker is on Steam. I won't bore you with my own personal Cookie Clicker anecdote, because thousands of players have tales of being sucked into the cookie acquisition vortex. Basically, Cookie Clicker launched as a browser game in 2013 and is credited, along with Candy Box, for popularizing the idle/clicker genre. It's a fiendishly habit-forming game about collecting cookies via mouse clicks, but until now it's been hard to figure out what the public's attitude towards it really is, because browser games don't have Steam reviews.
No Man’s Sky gets its redemption in Steam reviews, 5 years later

Following the launch of Frontiers, the recent expansion of No Man’s Sky that added settlements, expanded base construction options and more to the game, the title has finally passed a major milestone. Basically, you have achieved redemption on Steam with a very positive change in the general state of the analysis. In other words, it has progressed from “Overwhelmingly Negative” at the launch to “Mostly Positive” Today.
hardcoregamer.com

Review: Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster

Most of the people with nostalgia-fueled excitement for Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster likely first played it under the name of Final Fantasy II. When this game launched on the Super Nintendo Entertainment in 1991 it was leaps and bounds ahead of the original Final Fantasy, but playing in sequential order it becomes apparent that the advances in Final Fantasy IV were the result of the natural evolution from the previous entries. Final Fantasy II introduced more dramatic storytelling that includes switching out party members as the plot advances and Final Fantasy III introduced features that became Final Fantasy staples like summoning monsters in battle. But regardless of how it eventually came to be, Final Fantasy IV is considered among the best RPGs of the 16-bit era. Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster allows us nostalgic old timers to revisit the game in its intended 2D format while making it accessible for a new generation of fans. The question is out of all the various platforms Final Fantasy IV is available on, how well does this version measure up?
gamerevolution.com

Cookie Clicker Steam Review: ‘The definitive version that’s worth paying for’

Cookie Clicker review for PC (Steam). On the surface, Cookie Clicker appears to be an innocent little idle game about starting a cookie business. However, since 2013, the web-based version has been ensnaring players with its addicting cookie production simulation, which often takes supernatural dark turns that call into question the user’s morality. “Should I enslave grandmothers to bake millions of cookies?” is the first troubling query players will ask themselves and it only gets worse from there. Now, this time-sucking title is out on Steam and has a price tag attached. Is it worth it?
ab-gaming.com

Fallen Angel – PC (Steam) Review

Playing Fallen Angel makes you go through a range of emotions, from elation to devastation in seconds. And it’s great. Fallen Angel is a 2D top-down ARPG, with rogue-like and true RPG elements, based on the non-canon biblical writings of Apocrypha. You play as Lucifer, cast out and generally pretty peeved at that fact, he seeks to claim his birthright, well as he sees it.
gamepur.com

It took five years and seventeen updates for No Man’s Sky to reach Mostly Positive reviews on Steam

No Man’s Sky launched in August 2016, and five years on, it has finally entered the realm of Mostly Positive reviews on Steam. Soon after release, the game dropped to overwhelmingly negative review status and has been stuck there while Hello Games has worked tirelessly and produced several free updates to please dedicated fans. It seems like Frontiers was the final update to push the game over the edge.
gamingideology.com

True Colors Gets Review Bombing On Steam

Life is Strange: True Colors is the latest popular case of review bombing, such as Eurogamer reported. The new series offshoot actually got good reviews, at Open Criticism currently has an average of 81 points in the books. Also on Steam there were mostly positive reviews from users. But it’s...
gamingpurists.com

Deathloop Opens With “Mixed” Reviews On Steam

It isn’t a surprise anymore that PC games launch in a not-so-optimal state. Deathloop, Arkane’s latest project, adds to the list with its PC performance woes. Keeping aside the accusations on Denuvo for causing the problems, for now, the game looks really feels choppy on the first-hand experience. It shows...
marketresearchtelecast.com

Darkest Dungeon 2 Confirms Early Access Release Date

It was scheduled for this year 2021 and has not been delayed. Darkest Dungeon 2, the roguelike-like role-playing game developed by Red Hook Studios, has finally confirmed its early access release date. As the developer has published on Twitter, the title will be available next October 26th exclusively for the Epic Games Store. It is expected that when you leave the early access it is also published in the rest of digital stores, that is, Steam and GOG.
marketresearchtelecast.com

GameCube celebrates 20 years of experiences, games and indelible memories

Nintendo 64 has some of the best video games ever. Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time marked a before and after in the industry, but the console started a downward curve in terms of hardware sales. Before the Wii revolutionized the market, the GameCube was another hard drink for those in Kyoto, who failed to take flight against PlayStation 2 and Xbox. And yet the console is considered one of the best of Nintendo. Two decades have passed since its launch, on September 14, 2001 in Japanese territory. Twenty years of games, twenty years of experiences, twenty years of an unforgettable machine.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is delayed and new date confirmed in early 2022

There were barely three months left for the arrival of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, but the wait will be somewhat longer, because the title will not be ready on the scheduled date. This was announced by Techland in a statement published on Twitter, where they have confirmed that they will not finally edit the game on December 7. The developer has reported that the video game will miss the Christmas campaign and will finally be marketed the next February 4, 2022.
marketresearchtelecast.com

LittleBigPlanet says goodbye to all its servers: permanent shutdown on PS3 and PS Vita

Servers for all LittleBigPlanet releases they close definitively on PS3 and PS Vita. The official account of the saga has reported through an official statement that the LittleBigPlanet deliveries, LittleBigPlanet 2, LittleBigPlanet 3 and LittleBigPlanet for PS Vita, they close the activity of their network services immediately, thus ending a stage marked by the creation of more than 10 million levels.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Project Eve boss gifts his team with 260 PS5s to celebrate success at PlayStation Showcase

PlayStation Showcase revealed part of the future of PlayStation 5 at the event last Thursday, September 9. He did it hand in hand with video games already announced, but also with unreleased titles such as Project Eve, a frenzied hack and slash that has been compared to Bayonetta. The curious news comes through analyst Daniel Ahmad, who has published on his Twitter account that Kim Hyung-Tae, CEO of Shift Up, has bought 260 PS5 consoles and has given them to the development team.
GamingOnLinux

GameMaker Studio 2 update released to bring forth the Ubuntu Linux editor Beta

Back in early August we wrote about how YoYo Games were introducing the GameMaker Studio 2 editor for Linux, well as of the latest official update the Beta is actually out. Okay, so it was "out" before but tucked away in a forum post. As of version 2.3.4.580, it's officially noted in the changelog. Interestingly though, YoYo Games have always gone pretty hard on the "we only support Ubuntu" for their exported games and it seemed that would stick for the editor. In the release notes though, it states "that this is the only Linux distro we offer official support for in this Beta" which alludes to it possibly opening up to more. Either way, it's a big step for game development on Linux to see it more official now.
marketresearchtelecast.com

“Deathloop” alluded to: Who turned the clock?

With “Deathloop” the Arkane Studios stage a successful time loop adventure in which players are allowed to experiment a lot. Disclaimer: This article is generated from the feed and not edited by our team.
marketresearchtelecast.com

What did we think of the multiplayer mode of Call of Duty: Vanguard? Our impressions with the beta

With Call of Duty Vanguard, Call of Duty returns to its roots … once again. And it does so to a great extent. The first multiplayer beta opened this weekend for everyone who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation, and we’ve spent a good number of hours testing the title before its release on November 5.. If you’ve played the latest versions of the franchise, Vanguard’s multiplayer is likely familiar to you. Actually, you might feel like it’s the same multiplayer mode from last year dressed in a new WWII skin. The only thing that has kept us playing Vanguard instead of returning to Black Ops Cold War are some of its new modes.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Pokémon GO: Duskull, star of October’s Community Day; date and details

Niantic has confirmed that Duskull, the Pokémon Requiem, will be the main protagonist of the October 2021 Community Day in Pokémon GO. The ninth Community Day of this season will move away from the initials of the most iconic regions of the saga and will focus on this beloved Ghost, which will allow us access for a limited time to Dusclops with exclusive movement. Let’s get to know the exact date, the hours of celebration and All the details of the most anticipated monthly moment of the popular iOS and Android game.
