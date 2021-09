MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, SEPTEMBER 8, 2021—Tens of thousands of vulnerable migrants are trapped in extremely precarious conditions in northern and southern Mexico due to failed asylum policies and mass deportations from the US, the international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said today. MSF denounces the overcrowded, unsanitary living conditions and the lack of access to medical care and social services for migrants in Mexico, many of whom have fled violence or poverty in their home countries or have experienced extreme violence on their way to and throughout Mexico.

