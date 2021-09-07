How the agreements between the government and the opposition change the pace of the political and social game in Venezuela (and give a truce to the confrontation)

After years in the shadows, Alex Saab is now a geopolitical affair. Russia has warned this Friday that the extradition of the Colombian businessman, designated by the United States as an alleged front man for Nicolás Maduro and with charges of money laundering linked to the Venezuelan Government, represents a “serious threat” to the efforts of the Government and the opposition to find Ways out of the Venezuelan crisis in the negotiations that began less than a month ago in Mexico. “We consider the criminal prosecution of Alex Saab, who has diplomatic status and was carrying out a humanitarian mission, politically motivated,” the statement said.

