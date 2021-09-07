CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

How the agreements between the government and the opposition change the pace of the political and social game in Venezuela (and give a truce to the confrontation)

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the memorandum of understanding signed by the government and the opposition in Mexico in mid-August could be seen as a kind of matrix paper with general proposals without clearly defined points, the document signed this Monday between the parties, in the same city, already begins to outline concrete points of agreement on sensitive issues.

