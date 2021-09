SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff took to social media over the weekend, telling employees that if they “want to move we’ll help you exit Texas” over concerns about the state’s new anti-abortion law. CNBC first reported that the San Francisco-based company had told employees in a Slack message on Friday it will help them move “if you have concerns about access to reproductive healthcare in your state.” Benioff followed up with a post on Twitter. Ohana if you want to move we’ll help you exit TX. Your choice.❤️https://t.co/y5IKpm5fNs — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) September 11, 2021 Gov. Gavin Newsom then posted —...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO