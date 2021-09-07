CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry and Meghan of Sussex's plan to reconcile with Queen Elizabeth II

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a source close to royalty quoted by the English tabloid, Prince Harry has already made some calls to his family while he and Meghan they plan a christening for their daughter, four months old, possibly at Windsor Castle. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4 and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking to celebrate her christening with the company of Queen Elizabeth II.

Best Life

Prince Charles May Force This Couple to Move Out of Their Home, Sources Say

The Royal Family has endured a great deal of upheaval and devastation in recent years, and while he is still heir to the throne and not yet King, Prince Charles has become the driving force behind virtually all the important decisions that affect the House of Windsor. The Prince of Wales has recently been subjected to scrutiny due to a series of tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is another royal couple who have become a major headache for him and the Royal Family at large. Read on to find out which couple may be facing a huge change in their living arrangements due to Charles' concern over the embarrassment their relationship has caused "The Firm," according to royal insiders.
Best Life

This One Royal Will "Never Forgive" Harry and Meghan, Say Insiders

It's no surprise that Prince Charles and Prince William have reportedly been angry and upset by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's comments and shocking allegations about the Royal Family since moving to California. Their bombshell CBS special with Oprah Winfrey back in March proved to be just the beginning of a steady stream of stunning revelations with more interviews (including the debut of Harry's The Me You Can't See Apple TV+ docuseries with Winfrey) and major announcements (like Harry publishing a memoir next year) that have pushed the House of Windsor to the brink, sources say.
Oprah
Oprah
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Shocking Reason Camilla Told Prince Charles To ‘Man Up’

British royal family news reveals that Camilla Parker-Bowles isn’t about to give up her role as queen consort given that her husband Prince Charles is tapped for the throne. Why is Camilla even concerned about inhabiting the big girl chair?. A royal insider spilled to Woman’s Day in 2017, “Camilla...
nickiswift.com

Prince William Is Reportedly Growing Anxious About Prince Andrew's Scandal

Prince William is dealing with another royal scandal, but this time around, it doesn't involve his brother Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. As a future king of England, the Duke of Cambridge shares the same level of investment in the royal family's reputation as his father, Prince Charles, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. And the latest headlines concerning his uncle Prince Andrew reportedly have many concerned.
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan ‘Loudly’ Booed And Jeered

British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth's big dispute after Diana's death

Twenty-four years ago, to the day, the whole world mourned Lady Diana. On 31 August 1997, the Princess of Wales died in a tragic car accident under the Alma bridge in Paris. The news shook the walls of Balmoral Castle, where the entire British royal family was enjoying their summer holidays.
gizmostory.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Go Bankrupt?

A royal expert, Katie Nicholl, has revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s book and podcast deals can leave them at threat of running out of their wealth. The Royal couple has continuously remained in the media’s spotlight since they decided to step down as senior royals and then moved to California.
Best Life

The One Thing William & Kate's Kids Never Do at School, Insiders Say

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, recently returned to Thomas's Battersea Prep School in London after months of remote learning during COVID-related lockdowns. Meanwhile, the couple's youngest child, three-year-old Prince Louis, started at Willcocks Nursery School, a short distance from Kensington Palace, earlier this year. Finally, the Cambridge kids are able to resume a normal routine back at school with their friends and teachers, though "normal" may seem hard to come by when you're a royal.
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Facing A Difficult Time

The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.
International Business Times

Royal Family Nervous About Reconciling With Harry And Meghan, Royal Commentator Suggests

Some members of the royal family may be worried about reconciling with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a royal commentator has suggested. During an interview with Us Weekly Tuesday, British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti claimed that there likely have been efforts from Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family to reconcile with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the year and a half since they stepped back as working royals and moved to California.
ETOnline.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Considered Naming Royal Who Made Alleged Racist Comment, Book Says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put a lot of thought into their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey this past March. In the new epilogue for the paperback version of the book Finding Freedom, which documents the couple's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, it is revealed that Winfrey only had a weekend to prepare for the headline-making event. But the couple had been planning to speak out ever since going public with their plans to exit.
