Harry and Meghan of Sussex’s plan to reconcile with Queen Elizabeth II
According to a source close to royalty quoted by the English tabloid, Prince Harry has already made some calls to his family while he and Meghan they plan a christening for their daughter, four months old, possibly at Windsor Castle. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4 and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking to celebrate her christening with the company of Queen Elizabeth II.marketresearchtelecast.com
