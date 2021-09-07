Hell Let Loose PS5 Open Beta Confirmed, Kicks Off On September 16

Hey there, Battlefield fans. I’ve gone out of my line to gather intel on the potential Battlefield 2042 Open Beta. Just like you, I am curious about Battlefield 2042’s upcoming beta and want to be the first one to dive in. Recently, there have been tons of clues swarming the internet about the BF2042 open beta. As such, I couldn’t deny myself but delve into it, as I’ve been expecting it for so long now. So, when is the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta starting?

