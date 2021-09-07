The advance of the Delta variant: in which provinces it exceeded 100 cases of infections
One of the issues that most concerned the Government in the days leading up to the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory (STEP) is the community circulation of the Delta variant of coronavirus, the most dangerous lineage of all current ones. This Monday, the province of Córdoba reported that they have already detected a total 105 cases of COVID-19 corresponding to this strain.marketresearchtelecast.com
