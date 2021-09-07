CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tripwire CEO, publisher of Maneater and Chivalry 2, resigns after controversial comments on Texas anti-abortion law

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing your comments in support of the Texas anti-abortion law, Tripwire CEO John Gibson, has retired from the company that is behind games like Maneater y Chivalry 2. Tripwire announced the news along with confirmation that Co-Founding Member and Current Vice President Alan Wilson will now serve as Acting CEO. In its statement, Tripwire shared that Gibson’s views do not reflect the company as a whole and that “His comments ignored the values ​​of our entire team, our partners, and much of our community at large.”.

willmarradio.com

Miller anti-abortion bill similar to controversial Texas law

(St. Paul MN-) Pro-choice activists addressed politicians, as they rallied Monday afternoon at the Minnesota Capitol against a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks, which they warn could also be attempted in Minnesota because the U-S Supreme Court let it stand in the Lone Star State. Representative Tim Miller...
bloomberglaw.com

Countersuing Litigants Under the Texas Anti-Abortion Law

The U.S. Supreme Court’s unwillingness to step in to prevent Senate Bill 8 from taking effect—Texas’s patently unconstitutional law banning nearly all abortions in the state—has rightfully garnered widespread attention, outrage, and anguish. S.B. 8 creates a series of quasi-criminal prohibitions on abortions to further Texas’s stated interest in “protecting...
marketresearchtelecast.com

Former Tripwire CEO Calls for Study Support Following Farewell to Anti-Abortion Remarks

The bomb exploded within Tripwire Interactive when its president, John Gibson, posted a tweet in which applauded the resolution of the Supreme Court of the United States in relation to the Texas law on abortion, which penalizes women who choose this route, even if they have been raped. The rain of criticism soon grew worse, to the point that one of the company’s partners announced the termination of all contracts. Gibson has stepped down as CEO, but has now shared a statement asking fans to continue to support Tripwire.
Washington Times

Video game company CEO out over pro-life comment on Texas abortion law

Conservative leaders are warning American corporations that they will pay the price for punishing right-leaning employees and red states after a Georgia-based video game company ousted its CEO for a tweet in support of a Texas law restricting abortions. Tripwire replaced its leader, John Gibson, on Monday after he said...
defpen

Tripwire CEO John Gibson Resigns

In the past, Tripwire Interactive has been known for its work on gaming franchises like Killing Floor, Red Orchestra and Rising Storm. Unfortunately, the video game software company is now known for something entirely different. The company’s CEO, John Gibson, recently stepped down after publicly supporting S.B. 8 in the...
Gamespot

Tripwire CEO Steps Down After Voicing Support For Texas Abortion Law

The CEO of Tripwire Interactive is stepping down from his post at the Georgia-based game developer after a backlash to his comments of support for the new abortion law in Texas. On September 4, John Gibson tweeted that he was "proud of [the United States Supreme Court] affirming the Texas...
PCGamesN

Maneater studio CEO steps down following support for Texas anti-abortion law

John Gibson, the CEO of the the studio behind Maneater and Killing Floor, has stepped down from his role after expressing his support for an anti-abortion law in Texas. Tripwire Interactive co-founding member and current vice president Alan Wilson is taking the reins from Gibson as interim CEO, where he’ll be tasked with working with the rest of the leadership team to “take steps with employees and partners to address their concerns”. That’ll include a company-wide town hall meeting and “promoting an open dialogue” between the company’s leadership team and employees.
TheSixthAxis

Tripwire Interactive replace CEO after backlash over controversial statements

Tripwire Interactive has announced that John Gibson has stepped down from his role as CEO of the company. This follows the widespread criticism and backlash to his controversial Tweet over the weekend that backed the anti-abortion laws that were recently put in place in the state of Texas. Gibson has...
gamewatcher.com

Chivalry 2 Developer Distances Itself from Tripwire Interactive President's Support of the Texas Six-Week Abortion Ban

Chivalry 2 developer Torn Banner Studios has distanced itself from the opinion recently expressed by John Gibson, President of publisher Tripwire Interactive, who spoke in favor of the recent Texas six-week abortion ban. "Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer...
PlayStation LifeStyle

Maneater Co-Developers Cut Ties With Tripwire Interactive After President’s Anti-Abortion Tweet

Shipwright Studios, the co-developer behind Maneater as well as a number of other titles, announced that it is cutting ties and canceling all contracts with publisher Tripwire Interactive after the latter’s president, John Gibson, recently posted comments on Twitter supporting recent anti-abortion legislation in Texas. Specifically, the studio criticized the president for involving his partners and employees in the matter by making the comments public.
