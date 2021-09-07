Tripwire CEO, publisher of Maneater and Chivalry 2, resigns after controversial comments on Texas anti-abortion law
Following your comments in support of the Texas anti-abortion law, Tripwire CEO John Gibson, has retired from the company that is behind games like Maneater y Chivalry 2. Tripwire announced the news along with confirmation that Co-Founding Member and Current Vice President Alan Wilson will now serve as Acting CEO. In its statement, Tripwire shared that Gibson’s views do not reflect the company as a whole and that “His comments ignored the values of our entire team, our partners, and much of our community at large.”.marketresearchtelecast.com
