Roughly one million New Orleans residents were left without power after Hurricane Ida devastated the area. Now, questions loom about how long it will take to repair the storm damage and what it will cost. Jerry Theodoro, the director of finance and trade at the think tank R Street, joined Cheddar to break down how insurance companies will assess the damage and estimate the cost and how long it will take to bring the region back to life. “It would take months and probably longer than one would expect with traditional rebuilding because there is a shortage of supply, of certainly lumber,” he noted.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO